University campuses continue to lift restrictions in Taiwan

Tamkang University canceled temperature checks on its campuses and lifted its ban on outside visitors

TAIPEI (The China Post) – An increasing number of university campuses have lifted restrictions amid the recent improvements in the epidemic situation in Taiwan.

Following National Taiwan University (台灣大學) last Saturday, Tamkang University (淡江大學) canceled temperature checks on its campuses on Monday.

The university also canceled its ban on outside visitors and increased the number of access points to its main campus in Tamsui from four to ten.

Still, the school requires to split students attending classes of more than 100 people into two groups: one attending class on campus and the other group following the lesson online.

Meanwhile, the university announced that this year’s graduation ceremony will unfold on June 13 at four different venues – the school’s gymnasium, accommodating up to 490 people, and three smaller locations, accommodating around 100 people each.

Each ceremony will be headed by a representative of the university.