配合美國禁令　台積電傳拒接華為訂單｜Analysis | TSMC caught between hammer and anvil in Huawei case

【看CP學英文】據《日經》報導，隨著美國上週宣布將限制華為取得晶片，全球最大晶圓代工廠台積電據傳將停止接受華為新訂單。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has reportedly stopped new orders from Huawei Technologies in response to Washington’s new regulations aimed at further limiting chip supplies to the Chinese company.

報導指出，美國頒布出口禁令後，台積電雖已停止接受來自華為的訂單，但那些在禁令頒布前的訂單若是能在九月中旬前運出，即不受影響。

The Nikkei first reported on Monday that the world’s biggest contract chip maker and a key Huawei supplier will continue to proceed orders taken before the new ban and if those chips could be shipped before mid-September.

針對此報導，華為拒絕回應，另一方面，台積電則表示，不對客戶訂單細節多做評論，但是有分析師預測，美國新禁令將讓台積電陷於兩難。

Huawei declined to comment on the report while TSMC said it does not disclose order details, but analysts predict that the new restrictions will further put the Taiwan manufacturer between the hammer and the anvil.

美國商務部於上週五宣布擴大美國管控權，海外企業只要在產品中使用了美國技術，向華為出口時都需要向美國政府申請許可證，此舉可能影響世界第二大智慧手機製造商的出口。

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday expanded U.S. authority to require licenses for sales to Huawei of semiconductors made abroad with U.S. technology, which could result in stopping tech exports to the world’s No 2 smartphone maker.

上週四，台積電宣布計畫在美國設置晶圓廠，並於隔日補充表示公司「密切關注美國出口規則的變化」。

A day earlier, TSMC announced plans to build a U.S.-based plant and on Friday added it was “following the U.S. export rule change closely”.