Taiwan’s face masks exports could restart before end of June: CECC

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday that face masks production could increase to 25 million units per day amid reports of the lifting of the export ban

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) plans to lift the export ban on face masks amid reports that Taiwan’s daily output of the protective equipment has reached 20 million per day, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Minister Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), said that production could further increase to 25 million face masks per day.

“Orders can be taken now!” he added while hinting that the lifting of export restrictions could be much earlier than originally scheduled.

According to Chinese-language media, manufacturers refrained from taking orders because they were not sure if they could export their products before the end of June.

Taiwan has spared no efforts in expressing its solidarity with countries around the world impacted by the coronavirus.

To date, Taiwan has donated 27.5 million masks, 131 thermal imaging cameras, 35,000 thermometers and 250 automatic body temperature measurement systems to more than 80 countries.

The fourth wave of foreign aid is under planning, according to authorities, including a total of 23.5 million surgical masks, 1.16 million N95 masks, 170,000 pieces of protective clothing, 600,000 isolation suits, 80 respirators, 34 PCR rapid screening devices, and 500,000 quinine tablets to help prevent the global epidemic.