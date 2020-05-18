WHA還是排擠台灣！陳時中：抗議書已經寫好了 | Taiwan Health Minister to send protest letter to WHO for WHA exclusion

【看CP學英文】今年世界衛生大會(WHA)線上會議，於今日台北時間今天(5月18日)晚上6點開始，不過台灣仍然沒有收到邀請函。

The World Health Assembly video conference kickstarted at 6 p.m. on Monday without Taiwan’s participation.

對此外交部部長吳釗燮稍早表示，很遺憾沒有收到邀請函，對於世界衛生組織(WHO)秘書處，屈服中國政府壓力，持續漠視2300萬臺灣人民的健康人權，外交部表達高度遺憾及強烈不滿。

Against this backdrop, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu expressed regret earlier today and voiced his disapproval at the WHO for kowtowing to China and denying the health and human rights of 23 million Taiwanese.

衛服部部長陳時中也表示，台灣沒辦法在WHA會議上表達看法，是世界衛生組織的損失，沒辦法吸取其他國家經驗，也會影響到我們的，希望WHO能拒絕政治的干擾，我們會向WHO遞交抗議函，而且相關內容已經擬好。

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung added that it is the WHO’s loss if Taiwan is denied the opportunity to share virus-related insights at the video conference. In addition, the decision will affect Taiwan greatly as the country cannot learn from other’s experiences.

Chen hopes that the WHO can ignore political agendas and announced that Taiwan will be submitting an official letter of protest, the content of which is already written.

另外吳釗燮也提到，受到新冠肺炎(COVID-19)疫情影響，這次WHA的時程大幅縮短，各國都希望將有限的會議時間完全投入對抗疫情。因此，理念相近國家及友邦都建議，會等到今年秋天左右，復會舉行實體會議時，再進行討論友邦的提案，確保提案能夠獲得充分且實質的討論。

Wu also announced that due to the unusual circumstances, the WHA meeting will be shortened drastically, so allies and other countries supporting Taiwan will wait until the fall when the physical meeting takes place to push for Taiwan’s attendance.

吳釗燮也說，對於中國政府嘴說關心、照顧台灣人民衛生健康，卻一再剝奪台灣人民的健康人權，台灣人民只會同感厭惡，不可能放棄對參與國際、貢獻世界的集體願望。

In addition, Wu said that though China continuously professes their concern for the Taiwan people’s health and welfare, their constant contradictory actions will only invoke hatred from the Taiwanese people.

Taiwan will not give up in participating and contributing to the world, Wu added.

外交部也嚴正呼籲WHO秘書處，應聆聽國際的理性呼聲，堅守專業、中立，摒除中國政府的干預，讓台灣參加WHO所有會議、機制及活動。

Wu also called on the WHO to listen to the rational voices of other nations, be professional and unbiased and dispel of China’s influence to allow Taiwan to join WHO’s meetings and activities.