Taipei to reopen more public venues from next week

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taipei will begin May 25 to reopen more public venues after their temporary closures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) announced Monday.

The second phase of reopening will include the city’s 12 district health centers as well as the Friendly Childcare Center, Huang said.

On Monday, Taipei began reopening some of its public facilities such as community service centers, public assembly halls and senior service centers following a city government announcement made on May 11.

Visitors, however, are required to register their full names at the entry points, while the number of people will be limited to 50 at a time as part of crowd control measures.

The venues will begin to accept no more than 100 visitors at a time from May 25, excluding the Friendly Childcare Center, which will keep its crowd number below 50, Huang added.

The reopening of public facilities follow an easing of the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, which had so far recorded 440 cases and 36 straight days of zero domestic infections as of Monday.

Concerning the possible reopening of Taipei’s hostess clubs and ballrooms, the deputy mayor said the city will address the subject in a discussion with relevant local business operators later in the day.