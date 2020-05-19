義大利男謊稱因疫情失業　癡情女匯款險遭騙 | Kaohsiung woman almost gets cheated of NT$95,000 by Italian friend

【看CP學英文】高雄廖姓女子前日（16）相信義大利男網友稱因受疫情影響失業，缺乏盤纏來台與廖女共組家庭，下午4點準備到銀行匯9萬5000元給男網友，幸好被警方即時阻止。

A woman surnamed Liao living in Kaohsiung was almost cheated of NT$95,000 (US$3,163) on Saturday afternoon by an Italian man she met online, who she believed would fly to Taiwan to meet her.

The Italian man, who claimed that he lost his job due to the pandemic, said he had not enough money to come to Taiwan.

據報導，小港警分局漢民接到轄區內元大銀行來電，廖女準備匯款至某帳戶，疑遭詐騙，於是趕到現場了解狀況，斷定為詐騙。

Luckily, the police stopped her from wiring the money after receiving a phone call from the local bank which was alerted by the suspicious remittance.

32歲的廖女在網路認識一名稱來自義大利的男網友，曾來台旅遊，對台女有好感，希望能來台與廖女組家庭，但近期因疫情影響失業，沒有足夠的錢來台灣。

The man, who claimed to be Italian and favored Taiwanese girls, expressed hope to come Taiwan to form a family with Liao, aged 32. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he lost his job and had no money to fly to Taiwan, Liao told police.

警方勸廖女「如果義大利未婚夫真的有心，就會想盡辦法湊齊盤纏，不要被騙了感情又損失錢財」。

“If the Italian ‘fiancé’ is serious about this relationship, he’ll find a way to get the money. Do not get cheated on emotionally and financially,” a police officer said as he tried to stop her.