Correction: Virus Outbreak-Final Goodbye story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published on May 9, 2020, about a Lutheran pastor who has performed funeral services for people who have died from COVID-19, The Associated Press erroneously identified the Rev. Fabián Arias as a Roman Catholic priest. He attended Catholic seminary in his native Argentina, but he was not ordained. Arias was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in New York. The AP also said that he is the pastor of Iglesia de Sion. Arias was the pastor there until the church merged with Saint Peter’s Church in Manhattan in February 2020. He is now a pastor of Saint Peter’s.