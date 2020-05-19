Trump’s use of unproven drug may lead to self-medication dangers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the global tally of Coronavirus infections surging past 4 million, many have taken to self-medication in a bid to cure or protect themselves although the repercussions could prove to be dangerous, and sometimes, even fatal.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is currently taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug most commonly used to treat malaria, even though there has yet to be evidence of the drug being effective in curing or preventing COVID-19.

Contrary to all expectations, Trump blindsided reporters by proclaiming his use of the drug and said, “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers before you catch it, the frontline workers, many, many are taking it.” “I happen to be taking it,” he added.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), hydroxychloroquine has “not been shown to be safe and effective” and it has been reported that it could cause “heart rhythm problems” in infected patients.

The FDA also advises against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of hospitals.