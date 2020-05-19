川普自爆每天服奎寧防肺炎　恐造成支持者性命不保｜Trump’s use of unproven COVID-19 drug may lead mass to self-medication dangers

【看CP學英文】隨著全球感染新型冠狀肺炎確診數超過400萬人，許多人開始採取各式方法自我診療治癒或防範新冠肺炎，但服用不明藥物相當危險，甚至可能致命。

With the global tally of Coronavirus infections surging past 4 million, many have taken to self-medication in a bid to cure or protect themselves from it though the repercussions could prove to be dangerous, and sometimes, even fatal.

美國總統川普在週一的一場會議上表示目前每天都服用羥氯奎寧（一般為治療瘧疾的藥物），然而此藥物未被證實可治療或預防新冠肺炎。

However, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday during a meeting that he is currently taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug most commonly used to treat malaria, even though there has yet to be evidence of the drug being effective in the curing or prevention of COVID-19.

會議中，川普向記者聲稱自己服用此藥物，「你們若知道有多少人在服用此藥物會很驚訝，尤其那些前線醫護人員，很多很多人都在使用，而我也是其中之一。」

At the event, Trump blindsided reporters by proclaiming his use of the drug and said, “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers before you catch it, the frontline workers, many, many are taking it.” “I happen to be taking it,” he added.

根據美國食藥署報告，羥氯奎寧仍未被證實能安全有效的治療新冠肺炎，同時也指出有些患有新冠肺炎的病患在服用此藥物後出現嚴重「心率雜亂」等副作用。

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), hydroxychloroquine has “not been shown to be safe and effective” and it has been reported that it could cause “heart rhythm problems” in infected patients.

食藥署同時也強烈建議大家應在醫生建議下審慎使用。

The FDA also advises against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of hospitals.