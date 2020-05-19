掰了賴弘國IG出聲！阿嬌發願「希望我們的愛直到永遠」| Gillian Chung makes first public comment since break up

【看CP學英文】港星阿嬌（鍾欣潼）嫁給台灣醫師賴弘國14個月就鬧婚變，兩人3月簽分居協議，即便尚未正式離婚，但男方發文嘆「我又單身了」、「她不愛我了」宣告夫妻情已經回不去。相較賴弘國恢單後透過社群網站、新聞媒體發聲，阿嬌8日由經紀公司代發聲明後即全面噤聲，直到昨（18）日才在IG更新動態向閨密喊話，引發關注。

Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung and her Taiwanese husband Michael Lai filed for divorce in March, putting an end to their 14-month-long marriage.

In response to Chung’s announcement, Lai on May 8 acknowledged that their relationship ended, saying he is “single “.

Since Chung officially issued a statement in March through her management company, however, Chung finally updated her Instagram on Monday.

阿嬌斷開賴弘國後，官方IG貼文一直停在2月21日，昨她終於發布新文章，貼出和事業夥伴兼好姊妹的阿Sa合照，以及許多獎座、資料照慶祝Twins出道19週年，阿嬌感性寫下：「希望我們的愛和友情一直不變直到永遠。」

The actress Monday posted a photo of herself with her business partner and best friend, Charlene Choi, as well as a number of trophies to celebrate Twins’ — a Hong Kong Cantopop duo — 19th anniversary.

“I hope our love and friendship will remain unchanged and last forever,” she wrote.

新貼文一出，按讚數迅速破萬，阿Sa、經紀人霍汶希等人也都留言回應。事實上，賴弘國在與阿嬌分居後，已刪掉IG上大部分有舊愛的照片、貼文，被解讀是為了避免觸景傷情、走出情傷，但不同於「前夫」，阿嬌IG至今仍留著數張和賴弘國的親密照，兩個人兩樣情，引發熱議。

The new post received more than 10,000 likes within hours. After Chung announced their separation, she deleted most of her photos with Lai.