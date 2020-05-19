No new COVID-19 cases for 12 consecutive days: Taiwan CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 268 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 69,657 (including 68,588 already dismissed), with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 401 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

According to the latest tally, there are 4,830,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,530,477 in the U.S., 290, 678 in Russia, 246,406 in the U.K., 241,080 in Brazil and 231,606 in Spain, with a total of 317,894 deaths as of Tuesday.