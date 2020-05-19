Gillian Chung makes first public comment since break up

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung and her Taiwanese husband Michael Lai filed for divorce in March, putting an end to their 14-month-long marriage.

In response to Chung’s announcement, Lai on May 8 acknowledged that their relationship ended, saying he is “single.”

Chung also updated her Instagram on Monday with a photo of herself with her business partner and best friend, Charlene Choi, as well as a number of trophies to celebrate Twins — a Hong Kong Cantopop duo — 19th anniversary.

“I hope our love and friendship will remain unchanged and last forever,” she wrote.

The new post received more than 10,000 likes within hours. After Chung announced their separation, she deleted most of her photos with Lai.