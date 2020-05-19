臺防疫有成！　蔡英文「台灣模式」影片感動獻映｜President Tsai dedicates Facebook video to fight against COVID-19

台灣模式 這支影片，獻給每一個台灣人。 時間和病毒對每個人而言，都是公平的，但是在台灣，我們面對的方式，跟別人不同。 2003年的SARS，台灣獨自對抗疫情，也確實讓我們打好基礎，變得更堅強，能夠面對下一次挑戰的來臨。 這次疫情，每一個台灣人，從政府到民間，都團結在一起，全力防疫。這支影片的每一幕，對我們而言，都是最真實的感受，也是最光榮的時刻。 這份光榮，不僅是因為我們保護了自己與家人，保護了我們的國家，我們還有餘力去幫助其他國家。 沒有人可以孤立一個真心想要幫助你的朋友，為了達成全人類健康的目標，我想要代表全台灣的人民，跟全世界說：#TaiwanCanHelp #TaiwanIsHelping。我們願意貢獻專業，#台灣模式 就是與全世界站在一起，共同對抗疫情。 Posted by 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

【看CP學英文】總統蔡英文週二在臉書粉絲專頁發佈一則影片，記錄下台灣政府與人民共同努力對抗新冠病毒疫情的點點滴滴。

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday released a Facebook video in which she praised Taiwan people and government officials for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

蔡寫道，「這支影片的每一幕，對我們而言，都是最真實的感受，也是最光榮的時刻。」

“Every scene highlights our true feelings and our most dedicated moments,” she wrote.

「這份光榮，不僅是因為我們保護了自己與家人，保護了我們的國家，我們還有餘力去幫助其他國家。」

“We should not only be proud of protecting ourselves, our families and our country but also using our remaining resources to help other countries,” she added.

文中寫道，時間和病毒對每個人而言，都是公平的，但是在台灣，我們面對的方式，跟別人不同。

President Tsai added that time and viruses are fair to everyone, but in Taiwan, “we face them in a different way than others.”

蔡表示，台灣2003年獨自對抗SARS，而這也讓我們打好基礎，變得更堅強，面對下一次挑戰的來臨。

When Taiwan fought the SARS epidemic on its own, she recalled. It really gave us a good foundation to become stronger and more capable to face the next challenge, she continued.

最後，蔡強調，大家團結一心抗疫，沒有人可以孤立一個真心想幫助你的朋友，為達成全人類健康的目標，自己代表全台灣的人民，向世界說「台灣可以幫忙，台灣正在幫忙，我們願意貢獻專業，台灣模式就是與全世界站在一起，共同對抗疫情。」

Everyone is united in fighting this pandemic, she continued.

No one can isolate a friend who genuinely wants to help, President Tsai pointed out, stressing that her goal is to speak to the world on behalf of all the people of Taiwan.

“Taiwan Can Help, Taiwan Is Helping, we are willing to share our expertise; Taiwan model is to stand with the world to fight the epidemic,” she concluded.