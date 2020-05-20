小甜甜住院10天「動完腎結石手術」　自曝交到新朋友 | Riva Chung recovering after kidney surgery

【看CP學英文】藝人小甜甜先前因腎結石住院觀察，透露自己因輕忽身體發出的警告而導致病情更加嚴重，目前住院進入第10天，她透過IG發出自己手術順利的消息，還結交了新朋友，讓不少粉絲鬆了一口氣。

Riva Chang, a famous Taiwanese TV actress, also known as “Xiao Tian Tian” (Sweetie), tried to reassure her Instagram fans on Wednesday, saying that she has been hospitalized for ten days after she underwent surgical treatment for kidney stones.

“The surgery went well,” she wrote.

Last week, she posted a selfie in which looked extremely pale on Instagram, urging her fans to seek medical attention if they don’t feel well. “Don’t ignore your symptoms like me, making your illness more serious,” she said.

小甜甜在病房窗口看到一隻感覺相當自在的鴿子，「一開始透過滴著點滴的那隻手看過去，覺得天啊！也太可愛了吧？」表示鴿子的到來，讓她突然有種交到新朋友、來給予陪伴的感覺，心情也開朗喜悅許多。

After watching a pigeon outside the ward’s window, she added: “I feel more upbeat and I believe this pigeon is an omen of good luck.”