各國高官影片祝賀　這大咖入鏡蔡英文就職典禮 | President Tsai expands Taiwan global reach in 2nd term in office

【看CP學英文】蔡英文總統於今(20)日正式宣誓上任，開啟台灣首位女總統的第二任期。

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took the oath of office on Wednesday and began her second term as Taiwan’s first female president.

蔡總統的就職典禮在台北市總統府內進行，而因應疫情，小型的典禮上特別提供社群媒體實況直播。

She was sworn in in a simple ceremony at the Presidential Office in downtown Taipei broadcast live on television and social media.

前副總統陳建仁於今卸任，而前行政院長賴清德也在今日宣誓就職。

Former Premier Lai Ching-te was also sworn in as vice president, succeeding Chen Chien-jen, who stepped down after one term.

由於疫情關係，許多國際高官也錄製了短片祝賀新總統上任，展現了國際對於蔡英文總統的支持與認可。

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, several foreign dignitaries then congratulated the president on her second term in office in a string of short video messages that showed the extent of the president’s international support.

就連美國白宮副國家安全顧問博明也在典禮影片中以全中文恭賀蔡英文進入第二任期。

Among other highlights, White House Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger on Wednesday congratulated President Tsai Ing-wen on her second term in office in a video recorded in Chinese in front of the White House.

他特別讚賞台灣人民努力捍衛民主的精神，讓他們的領導人能自由發表言論、遵守法律、並透過公平選舉來為民服務。

The U.S. official also praised the Taiwanese people for their hard-won efforts to protect democracy and make their leaders do their jobs through free speech, rule of law and free and fair elections.

博明用流利中文說道：「我要讚揚台灣人民對民主的維護，你們一直是自由公正的選舉，美國台灣向世界表揚自由民主的精神，展現普世價值。」

Taiwan has shown the world that the spirit of democracy is not just American or Western, but universal, he said in Chinese.

蔡英文總統就職演說於早上10開始，演說中也特別向官員和外交成員發表，關於未來四年兩岸關係的發展應著重於和平、平等、民主和對話四部分。

President Tsai’s inaugural address to officials and members of the diplomatic corps began at 10 a.m. with a focus on peace, parity, democracy and dialogue as the keys to cross-Taiwan Strait relations.

美國國務卿龐培歐也特別發布恭賀聲明，成為台灣有史以來首次獲得美國高官正式祝賀。

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent Tsai a congratulatory message after her re-election, becoming the first high-ranking foreign official to do so.

聲明中，龐培歐表示，「她以大幅度的票差連任總統，代表她贏得台灣人民的尊重、讚賞以及信任。」

In a statement, Pompeo said: “Her re-election by a huge margin shows that she has earned the respect, admiration, and trust of the people on Taiwan.

龐培歐補充道，他們實現台灣充滿活力的民主價值，不僅激勵了整個地區、乃至全世界。

Their ability to lead Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world, Pompeo said.

龐培歐也表示台美關係將在蔡英文的領導下朝向更好的方向前進。根據台灣外交部聲明，龐培歐的祝賀意義重大，為美國國務卿首次在此場合下發言。