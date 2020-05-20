China, Taiwan must try to co-exist: President Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen urged both sides of Taiwan Strait to find a way to coexist in her opening remarks after of her second and final term in office.

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday urged both sides of Taiwan Strait to find a way to coexist, saying that Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept the “one country, two systems” approach.

In her opening remarks after she was sworn in for her second and final term in office, Tsai said cross-strait relations have reached a turning point in which both sides have a responsibility to “find ways to coexist over the long term and prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences.”

“Here, I want to reiterate the words ‘peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue.’ We will not accept the Beijing authorities’ use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle,” Tsai said.

The president said Taiwan has sought to maintain peace and stability across Taiwan Strait that separates the democratic island from its autocratic neighbor.

“We will continue these efforts, and we are willing to engage in dialogue with China and make more concrete contributions to regional security,” she added in a speech in from of a socially-distanced audience of officials and diplomats.

Tsai said Taiwan would continue to fight for participation in international organizations, such as the United Nations, and “bolster ties with the United States, Japan, Europe, and other like-minded countries.”

The Trump administration, in particular, has supported Taiwan in its fight against China’s claims to Taiwan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also congratulated Tsai on Monday, praising her for leading Taiwan’s “vibrant democracy.”

China views Tsai as a separatist who wants to make Taiwan formally independent. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Tsai’s speech.