Riva Chung recovering after kidney surgery

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Riva Chang, a local Taiwanese TV actress, also known as “Xiao Tian Tian,” tried to reassure her Instagram fans on Wednesday, saying that she has been hospitalized for ten days after she underwent treatment for kidney stones.

“The surgery went well,” she wrote.

Last week, she posted a selfie in which looked extremely pale on Instagram, urging her fans to seek medical attention if they don’t feel well. “Don’t ignore your symptoms like me, making your illness more serious,” she said.

After watching a pigeon outside the ward’s window, she added: “I feel more upbeat and I believe this pigeon is an omen of good luck.”