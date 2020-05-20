曬玉荷包暗示：「很多零」　連13天零確診達陣｜Taiwan celebrates 13 days of no new COVID-19 cases with lychees

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(20)日表示，國內今日無新增病例，昨(19)日新增224例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報69,876例(含68,824例排除)，其中440例確診，分別為349例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，402人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 440.

Another 224 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 69,876 (including 68,824 already dismissed), with 440 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 349 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 402 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心為了慶祝連續13天沒有新增確診案例，於桌前擺放玉荷包，象徵很多「零確診」。

To celebrate 13 days of no new COVID-19 cases, the CECC placed a box of lychees in front of their table to represent “many zero cases.”

指揮中心表示，全球累計4,921,252例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,551,150例、俄羅斯299,941例、巴西254,220例、英國248,818例及西班牙232,037例為多；病例中322,039例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 4,921,252 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,551,150 in the U.S., 299, 941 in Russia, 254,220 in Brazil, 248,818 in the U.K and 232,037 in Spain, with a total of 322,039 deaths as of Wednesday.