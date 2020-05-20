Facebook Shops coming soon to Taiwan (hopefully)

TAIPEI (The China Post) – It’s clear that COVID-19 is hitting the retail, service, travel and hospitality industries the hardest, having an outsized impact on the businesses and people who don’t have the luxury of operating from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection.

With this observation in mind, Facebook has announced that small businesses will soon be able to sell directly to customers on the social network through its new online retail space, Facebook Shops.

The new service will allow users to create and customize a page for their business and choose the products they want to showcase.

There will also be the opportunity to use Facebook’s subsidiary Instagram for online sales, as well as the company’s own social media platform Messenger.

The feature was launched on Facebook and Instagram in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday, and the social network said the new feature was designed to help small businesses that have been forced to close or now struggle due to the shutdown of the coronavirus.

Facebook explained that this new tool means that sellers, regardless of size or budget, can put their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it is convenient.

The social media giant said potential customers could find the store page and then order through the company’s website.

Facebook also confirmed that in the future, users will be able to view items and make purchases via the store page and their Facebook account.

Facebook also announced that it is testing a loyalty program for the “Linked Store” feature, which allows users to collect points from their Facebook account, which can then be used for rewards.