臉書竟將開啟這「神功能」　未來盼步入台灣市場 | Facebook Shops could be released in Taiwan soon

【看CP學英文】新冠肺炎疫情重創全球經濟，尤其對零售業、服務業、旅遊業、以及餐旅業造成無以數計的損失，在這樣的衝擊下，許多中小型企業即使有Wi-Fi可上網，也無法正常營運販賣商品。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – It’s clear that COVID-19 is hitting the retail, service, travel and hospitality industries the hardest, having an outsized impact on the businesses and people who don’t have the luxury of operating from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection.

因應現在的市場狀況，臉書也在近日宣布將讓中小企業在自己的平台上的「臉書商店」直接與客戶交易。

With this observation in mind, Facebook has announced that small businesses will soon be able to sell directly to customers on the social network through its new online retail space, Facebook Shops.

新服務讓業者可以自己創造和設計版面，也可以自由選擇想展示的商品。

The new service will allow users to create and customize a page for their business and choose the products they want to showcase.

臉書也將提供旗下的IG和Messenger供企業使用。

There will also be the opportunity to use Facebook’s subsidiary Instagram for online sales, as well as the company’s own social media platform Messenger.

臉書表示此舉是了幫助在疫情中受影響或重創的中小企業，而新功能也於昨(19)日在英國和愛爾蘭的臉書和IG上線。

The feature was launched on Facebook and Instagram in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday, and the social network said the new feature was designed to help small businesses that have been forced to close or now struggle due to the shutdown of the coronavirus.

臉書解釋道，這項新工具的推出，意味著賣家無論販售商品大小、預算成本多少，都可以放到臉書上販賣，並隨時隨地與顧客聯繫。

Facebook explained that this new tool means that sellers, regardless of size or budget, can put their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it is convenient. The social media giant said potential customers could find the store page and then order through the company’s website.

臉書也聲明未來會讓顧客可以在商店網頁上先瀏覽品項再透過自己的臉書帳號結帳。

Facebook also confirmed that in the future, users will be able to view items and make purchases via the store page and their Facebook account.

另外，臉書宣布目前正在測試會員積點計畫方便未來推出「Linked Store」功能。Linked Store功能正式上線後，使用戶可以透過臉書帳號累積點數並領取獎勵（Rewards）。

Facebook also announced that it is testing a loyalty program for the “Linked Store” feature, which allows users to collect points from their Facebook account, which can then be used for rewards.

創辦人祖克柏表示，期待臉書商店未來能拓展到世界各地。按照經驗，Facebook新功能應會從美國開始推行，再逐步推廣到全球。

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the Facebook shops will start in the United States and he looks forward to getting Shops into the world more widely.

臉書用戶人數最多的國家前三名分別是印度 (280 million)、美國(190 million)、印尼(130 million)，光是亞洲 (410 million) 就佔了兩名，可見亞洲市場的無限商機，未來臉書將開拓亞洲電商市場，分食大餅。

The top three countries with the highest number of Facebook users are India, the U.S. and Indonesia. Against this backdrop, Facebook can see the potential e-commerce market in Asia and the new feature will be launched in Asia in the near future.

I just announced that we're launching Facebook Shops today – the basic idea is that any small business can easily start… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, May 19, 2020