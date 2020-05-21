5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. ‘UNLIKE ANYTHING WE’VE SEEN’ Rapidly rising water overtakes dams and forces the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, with the city of Midland facing catastrophic flooding.

2. US BIRTHS FALL TO 35-YEAR LOW The decline is the latest sign of a prolonged national “baby bust” that’s been going on for more than a decade, with some experts citing shifting attitudes about motherhood.

3. RISING TENSION BETWEEN ISRAEL, HEZBOLLAH Israeli troops are striking Hezbollah targets in Syria and drilling for what could be an invasion of Lebanon, while Hezbollah is beefing up its own forces and threatening to invade Israel.

4. ASTRONAUTS PREP FOR FLIGHT The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for NASA fly to Kennedy Space Center, exactly one week before their historic SpaceX flight. It will be the first time a private company, rather than a national government, sends astronauts into orbit.

5. EX-WWE WRESTLER’S DEATH CONFIRMED The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard has been found on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police say.