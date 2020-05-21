就是要挺台灣！　川普再用「這個」刺激習近平｜Trump administration to sell torpedoes to Taiwan

【看CP學英文】美國國務院政治軍事局（U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs）發布新聞稿指出，國務院已經批准對台「對外軍事銷售」，出售18枚MK-48 Mod6 AT重型魚雷（MK-48 Mod6 AT HWT）與相關設備。然而，美國對台軍事銷售也加深北京與台灣緊張關係。

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale to Taiwan of 18 MK-48 Mod6 Advanced Technology Heavy Weight Torpedoes and related equipment in a move which is likely to further strain already strained relations between Beijing and Taiwan.

美國國防部國防安全合作局於昨(20)日表示目前擬出的售價為1.8億美元，目的為「支持台灣為了不斷精進其武裝部隊和維持防禦能力的努力。

The proposed sale is estimated at US$180 million, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday, and “serves to support Taiwan’s continued efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain credible defense capabilities,”

據報導，繼蔡英文昨日就職典禮後，美國官方已於今天正式知會國會。

The U.S. administration has reportedly briefed Congress on the move which came a day after President Tsai Ing-wen was sworn, saying she firmly rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

對此，中國回應表示，兩岸統一是必然的，且中方絕對不能容忍台灣獨立。

China responded that reunification was “inevitable” and that it would never “tolerate” Taiwan’s independence.

雖然美國能合法的提供台灣防禦性武器，美國官方並未與台灣建立正式的友邦關係。

The United States has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan even though it is legally obliged to provide the democratic island with means of self-defense.

中國譴責美方對台灣軍售，且自蔡英文連任後，開始不定時在台灣附近海域進行軍事演練，不但戰機闖入我國領空，戰艦也巡航台海以示威脅。

China, which routinely denounces U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, has stepped up its military drills near Taiwan since Tsai’s re-election, flying fighter jets into the island’s air space and sailing warships around Taiwan.