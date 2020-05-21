Chinese embassy in Auckland vandalized amid soaring cross-strait tensions

The exterior wall was vandalized on Wednesday amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing supporters

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The exterior wall of the Chinese embassy in Auckland was vandalized on Wednesday amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing supporters over the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

In a video, posted to Twitter, graffiti can be seen reading “Taiwan #1” and “f*** the CCP” [Chinese Communist Party] across the embassy’s fence in Greenlane.

This is not the first time, however, that Taipei, Hong Kong and Beijing supporters have expressed support for their respective government in Auckland.

In November 2019, local police kept hundreds of pro-Hong Kong and China-supporting protesters separate as they taunted each other at Aotea Square.

Tensions will likely continue to flare in the ethnic Chinese community as China imposed tariffs on Australian barley imports. Wool producers could be “particularly exposed” by the threat of a further escalation in trade tensions.

China also criticized New Zealand’s decision to support Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) as a non-member state in response to the country’s opposition to China’s territorial claims.

New Zealand Deputy Premier Winston Peters also came under fire from the Chinese government after calling on Ambassador Wu Xi to “listen to your masters.”

Taiwan is barred from joining international organizations on the grounds that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China.