14天零確診止步　墨西哥返台男境外移入確診 | Taiwan reports 1 new imported case, breaking 13-day lucky streak

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(21)日公布國內新增1例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例(案441)，為30多歲男性，今(2020)年1月下旬赴墨西哥工作，昨(20)日返國。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported 1 new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 441.

The man in his thirties had recently traveled to Mexico for work near the end of January and returned to Taiwan on Wednesday.

指揮中心表示，個案在墨西哥期間，曾於4月30日至5月1日間出現發燒症狀，5月5日起出現輕微咳嗽，症狀持續至今，5月11日至13日有腹瀉情形，5月20日返國入境時主動告知有症狀，由機場檢疫人員採檢後送至集中檢疫所隔離，於今日確診，目前住院隔離治療中。

According to the CECC, case 441 had a running fever between April 30 and May 1 and reported a slight cough on May 5. The symptoms didn’t subside and he experienced an upset stomach between May 11 to May 13.

He immediately reported his symptoms to airport authorities upon returning to Taiwan and was subsequently placed under quarantine.

The man’s infection was confirmed today and he is currently under hospitalization.

指揮中心進一步指出，個案搭機返國時全程佩戴口罩並有適當防護，且入境後即送往檢疫所及醫院隔離，未與國內親友接觸，因此暫無匡列接觸者。

Case 441 wore his mask for the entire duration of his flight and was promptly tested and quarantined when he arrived in Taiwan, the CECC added, so there are no possible contacts listed at the moment.

國內昨(20)日新增226例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報70,100例(含69,077例排除)，其中441例確診(今日新增案441)，分別為350例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，407人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

Another 226 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 70,100 (including 69,077 already dismissed), with 441 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 350 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 407 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心表示，全球累計5,021,902例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,575,065例、俄羅斯308,705例、巴西271,628例、英國251,290例及西班牙232,555例為多；病例中327,141例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 5,021,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,575,065 in the U.S., 308, 705 in Russia, 271,628 in Brazil, 251, 290 in the U.K and 232,555 in Spain, with a total of 327, 141 deaths as of Thursday.