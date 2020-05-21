‘No need to warm up, we’re ready to work,’ says President Tsai

President Tsai paid a visit to William Lai and Su Jia-chyuan to see if they had settled into their new office environment

TAIPEI (The China Post) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday introduced her “new classmates in the Presidential Office” on Facebook, saying that her second term is already in “full swing” with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and Presidential Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) by her side.

“Our team doesn’t need to warm up, we’re ready to work,” she wrote.

After she returned to the Presidential Office today, President Tsai paid a visit to Lai and Su to see if they had settled into their new office environment.

Lai and Su both told her that “everything is in place” and they had already started the job at hand. Lai plans to visit the Central Epidemic Command Centre to cheer his hardworking colleagues on the frontline of epidemic prevention.

President Tsai announced the new official LINE@ account of the Presidential Office which was officially launched yesterday. All future news and press conferences will be announced on it, she said before inviting everyone to join in.