蔡英文臉書讚新團隊 「施政不必暖機　直接上線」 | ‘No need to warm up, we’re ready to work,’ says President Tsai

【看CP學英文】蔡英文總統昨(20)日開始第二任總統任期，今日稍早透過臉書介紹「總統府裡的新同學」，副總統賴清德與總統府秘書長蘇嘉全，並宣佈第二個任期已經全面啟動了。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday introduced her “new classmates in the Presidential Office” on Facebook, saying that her second term is already in “full swing” with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and Presidential Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) by her side.

「我們的團隊，拚施政，不必暖機，直接上線。」

“Our team doesn’t need to warm up, we’re ready to work,” she wrote.

蔡總統表示，今天一回總統府，她就到賴清德跟蘇嘉全的辦公室，看看兩位在新的辦公環境，是否已經安頓妥當。

After she returned to the Presidential Office today, President Tsai paid a visit to Lai and Su to see if they had settled into their new office environment.

賴、蘇兩人都告訴她，「一切就緒」，已經開始全力衝刺眼前的工作。賴清德也正準備前往中央流行疫情指揮中心，去慰勉辛苦的防疫前線同仁。

Lai and Su both told her that “everything is in place” and they had already started the job at hand. Lai plans to visit the Central Epidemic Command Center to cheer his hardworking colleagues on the frontline of epidemic prevention.

蔡總統也於今日雨大家分享一個好消息，表示總統府的LINE@官方帳號在昨天正式上線，未來有關總統府、國家重大政策或記者會的消息會在上面公布，歡迎大家加入好友。

President Tsai announced the new official LINE@ account of the Presidential Office which was officially launched yesterday. All future news and press conferences will be announced on it, she said before inviting everyone to join in.