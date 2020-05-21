高鐵推大學生快閃優惠　正逢罷韓投票引質疑 | THSR promotional campaign coincides with Kaohsiung mayor recall vote

【看CP學英文】台灣高鐵今天指出，將舉辦「大學生雙週快閃優惠」活動，符合資格的大學生購買27日到6月9日間的指定車次車票並登錄TGo會員，單張票價滿500元，完成旅程後就送1張5折優惠券。然而，高鐵推優惠的時間點恰逢6月6日高雄市長韓國瑜罷免投票日，令人不禁質疑是否有「義助」之嫌。

Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) on Thursday announced a special promotion for college students traveling around Taiwan on selected trains from May 27 to June 9. Students will receive a 50-percent discount coupon upon completion of their trip (and registration as TGo members) for use over the same period on any new tickets valued at more NT$500 (US$16.72).

According to Chinese-language media, however, the special promotion coincides with the date of the referendum to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) from office. A “coincidence,” which has left many commentators wondering if there is collusion between THSR and the Central Government to boost the voter turnout.

關於「義助」之嫌，高鐵回應表示，此優惠與霸韓活動毫無關聯，主要是因應疫情趨緩，民眾生活逐漸恢復正常而推出的優惠。

In response to media inquiries, THSR said that the special promotion has nothing to do with the recall vote. It is aimed at encouraging people to travel as the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the company said.

早前，為鼓勵民眾「防疫新生活運動」，在防疫之餘也能享受生活，高鐵推出一系列「美好再一起－台灣高鐵旅運振興方案」。首波為期一週的「快閃優惠」於5月20日至26日推出，期間欲購任一高鐵假期12條指定行程可享第二人半價優惠，然而，預購期間恰逢520總統就職典禮，也引起拍馬屁嫌疑。

THSR has previously launched a series of campaigns to encourage the public to travel. The first promotional event, which kicked off on May 20 and will last until May 26, was launched for President Tsai’s inauguration ceremony, THSR said. Many still wonder if some people are trying to please government officials.

台灣高鐵指出，若尚未加入高鐵TGo會員的大學生，必須於購票前先加入會員並完成帳號開通，才能參加「大學生雙週快閃優惠」回饋活動。

THSR reminded travelers to register as a TGo member and activate their account first before they join the college student promotional campaign.