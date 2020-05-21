Taiwan reports 1 new imported case, breaking 13-day lucky streak

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported 1 new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 441.

The man in his thirties had recently traveled to Mexico for work near the end of January and returned to Taiwan on Wednesday.

According to the CECC, case 441 had a running fever between April 30 and May 1 and reported a slight cough on May 5. The symptoms didn’t subside and he experienced an upset stomach between May 11 to May 13.

He immediately reported his symptoms to airport authorities upon returning to Taiwan and was subsequently placed under quarantine. His infection was confirmed today and he is currently under hospitalization.

Case 441 wore his mask for the entire duration of his flight and was promptly tested and quarantined when he arrived in Taiwan, the CECC added, so there are no possible contacts listed at the moment.

Another 226 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 70,100 (including 69,077 already dismissed), with 441 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 350 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 407 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

According to the latest tally, there are 5,021,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,575,065 in the U.S., 308, 705 in Russia, 271,628 in Brazil, 251, 290 in the U.K and 232,555 in Spain, with a total of 327, 141 deaths as of Thursday.