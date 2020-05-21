雙英「另類交接」！馬英九的老車終於可以換了 | 4 more years! President Tsai’s old Audi handed over to Ma Ying-jeou

【看CP學英文】總統蔡英文週三正式展開4年新任期，當天坐著全新奧迪(AUDI)A8L座車抵達總統府。

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) arrived at the Presidential Office on board a new Audi A8L on Wednesday to begin her second term in office.

蔡的前一輛座車據傳已經轉交給前總統馬英九，然而，馬於520當天沒有參加蔡英文就職典禮，而這次轉交車子也成為雙英「另類交接」。

Her former car was reportedly transferred to former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who did not attend the inauguration ceremony, in an “alternative handover of horse-power” between the two politicians.

據媒體報導，國安單位日前採購9輛新款奧迪A8L座車，520當天，副總統賴清德也是搭乘這款新車抵達總統府。

According to Chinese-language media, the National Security Bureau recently purchased nine new Audi A8L for top officials, including Vice President William Lai (賴清德) who also arrived on board the black luxury car for the occasion.

不過隨著蔡英文正式啟用新款座車後，原先在2016年購入即將汰換的舊車，將會交接給前總統馬英九辦公室使用，取代一直使用至今的BMW 740座車，接替維安任務。

前總統馬英九座車為BMW740，這台坐車已服役12年，自第11任總統陳水扁第二年任期（2004年至2008年）開始直到馬第二任期。

Ma’s state car is a BMW740LI. The BMW series served as the official car of the president and vice president for 12 years, since the second term of Ma’s predecessor, President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), from 2004 to 2008.