4 more years! President Tsai’s old Audi handed over to Ma Ying-jeou

President Tsai Ing-wen’s former car was reportedly transferred to former President Ma Ying-jeou in an “alternative handover of horse-power” between the two politicians

TAIPEI (The China Post) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) arrived at the Presidential Office on board a new Audi A8L on Wednesday to begin her second term in office.

Her former car was reportedly transferred to former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who did not attend the inauguration ceremony, in an “alternative handover of horse-power” between the two politicians.

According to Chinese-language media, the National Security Bureau recently purchased nine new Audi A8L for top officials, including Vice President William Lai (賴清德) who also arrived on board the black luxury car for the occasion.

Ma’s state car is a BMW740LI. The BMW series served as the official car of the president and vice president for 12 years, since the second term of Ma’s predecessor, President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), from 2004 to 2008.