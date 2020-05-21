THSR special discount coincides with Han Kuo-yu’s recall vote

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) on Thursday announced a special promotion for college students traveling around Taiwan on selected trains from May 27 to June 9.

Students will receive a 50-percent discount coupon upon completion of their trip (and registration as TGo members) for use over the same period on any new tickets valued at more NT$500 (US$16.72).

According to Chinese-language media, however, the special promotion coincides with the date of the referendum to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) from office.

A “coincidence,” which has left many commentators wondering if there is collusion between THSR and the Central Government to boost the voter turnout.

In response to media inquiries, THSR said that the special promotion has nothing to do with the recall vote. It is aimed at encouraging people to travel as the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the company said.

THSR has previously launched a series of campaigns to encourage the public to travel.

The first promotional event, which kicked off on May 20 and will last until May 26, was launched for President Tsai Ing-wen’s inauguration ceremony, THSR said.

Many still wonder if some people are trying to please government officials though.

THSR reminded travelers to register as a TGo member and activate their account first before they join the college student promotional campaign.