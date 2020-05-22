屏東最夯網美咖啡廳　森林玻璃屋登國際設計雜誌 | Taiwan’s most beautiful coffee shop featured on int’l design magazine

【看CP學英文】近年來台灣吹起一股文青咖啡廳風潮，各個特色咖啡廳如雨後春筍般出現，然而，身為咖啡館愛好者，當然不能錯過這間位於屏東竹田火車站旁斑駁中帶有綠意的「驛前大和頓物所」，絕對要列入必訪清單。

There has been an increasing number of hipster coffee shops in Taiwan in recent years, with various specialty cafes popping up in every corner of the island.

If you are a coffee lover, you can’t miss the “Yamato Cafe” located in Pingtung County, the most southern part of Taiwan.

The coffee shop is one of the must-visit places with its greenery dotted on the historical facade.

座落於濃濃和風的竹田老驛站旁，以竹田鄉舊名「頓物」命名的咖啡廳曾是荒廢老碾米廠。後來經由「力口建築」操刀設計，將有著80年歷史的開放式穀倉轉化為綠意盎然的網美咖啡廳，遊客自此絡繹不絕。近日，大和頓物所建築設計更登上外國知名設計網站「designboom」，讓世界看到台灣特色咖啡廳設計軟實力。

Sitting next to an ancient Japanese railway station, Zhutian, the cafe was once a rice mill. It was named “Yamato” — the old name of Zhutian township in the Japanese language.

To breathe new life into the 80-year-old building, “Studio APL,” a local interior design company, successfully transformed the old open-air barn into a lush, fashionable coffee shop that welcomes thousands of tourists every year.

The coffee shop is featured on the website of the international design magazine “designboom,” giving global exposure to this one-of-a-kind design.

這間80年老倉庫如何保持其魅力呢？咖啡廳外觀仍保有老倉庫的風味，相當低調，推開鑲有鏤空1942數字的大門把手進入，陽光灑落在微型室內綠景點餐與烘培教學空間。

Then, you must be wondering how did the team do the transformation?

The exterior of the cafe is based on the old warehouse’s walls which make it not very obvious when you pass by. When you push open the door carved with the number 1942 and enter, however, you will see the counter and baking kitchen with plants basking in the sun.

點餐後經過半戶外庭院， 側旁樓梯可以上到二樓藝廊空間，或是選擇進去室內用餐區。用餐區以大片透明玻璃屋為主設計，點綴著數棵綠樹，綠意盎然的氛圍令人心不自覺地靜下。

After you order your food, a semi-outdoor courtyard comes into view.

You can either ascend a flight of stairs on the side to the gallery on the second floor or go directly to the indoor dining area. The dining area features french windows with several lively trees in the semi-outdoor courtyard, bringing more natural sunlight.

The tranquil atmosphere will surely leave you in peace.

以獨立的半開放式鋪滿石頭的庭院為中心，玻璃屋環繞，遊客可以坐在玻璃屋內靜靜地觀賞石庭院，陽光透過欒樹撒入玻璃屋內，享受陽光沐浴的同時，看著樹影婆娑相當療癒。

At the center of the coffee house sits a semi-open courtyard surrounded by the glasshouse where visitors can sit and quietly admire the courtyard and enjoy the sunlight streaming through the windows and the gold rain trees rustled in the wind.

在石院子裡，可以選擇單人靠牆的座位區，安靜地享有沉思與閱讀空間；四人與六人的石桌則提供多人聚會的選項，整體院子空間寄望能有包場當作婚宴輕食的場域空間。舊有倉庫大跨度鋼構創造了無落柱的空間。另外，石院子內種植原生種台灣欒樹,欒樹四季顏色變化多樣，冬天到春天轉化成咖啡色時巧妙與舊倉庫山型鋼構鏽蝕的保護色呼應，夏天蛻變成綠色時又能與外側路旁的小葉欖仁綠葉對應，與環境對話。

Within this stone courtyard, you can either choose a seat beside the wall and quietly enjoy a good book or a stoned table which can accommodate four to six people for a meeting or a celebration.

In addition, the courtyard can be used as a wedding venue. The old warehouse’s large span steel structure creates space without the columns.

Besides, some golden rain trees have been plated at the courtyard and their leaves’ colors would change to different colors that echo the coffee house’ interior design color as the season shifts.

In winter, the leaves will turn brown, which reflects the color of the old warehouse’s rust on steel.

In summer, the leaves will turn green while the Madagascar Almond trees, planted on the side of the road outside, will also turn green, echoing the golden rain trees.

