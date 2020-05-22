老外看台灣／老外被困需工作機會！　感謝台灣「這個」暖心政策 | Foreigners in Taiwan express gratitude, but need more help: interview

【看CP學英文】隨著新冠肺炎疫情蔓延，許多期間旅台外籍人士因此被困在台灣，對此，中華民國外交部於5月18日宣布，今年3月21日以前持停留簽證、落地簽、或是免簽計劃入境臺，且未超過合法待在台灣的時間，可自動免費延長30天簽證時間（總額外停留天數為90天）。

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners traveling in Taiwan have suddenly found themselves unable to return home. To this, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a new regulation on May 18 letting travelers who have entered Taiwan before March 21 on a visitor visa, a landing visa or a visa-waiver program, and who have not overstayed their legal stay period be granted an additional 30-day extension (90 days in total).

為瞭解在台外國人狀況，NOWnews記者於520前往西門町訪問到三位台外國人，其中兩位來自土耳其，一位來自阿根廷，他們訴說著目前困在台灣的窘境，但也對台灣政府防疫、免費延長簽證表示相當感激。

To better understand foreigners’ situations in Taiwan, NOWnews reporters interviewed three foreigners (two from Turkey and one from Argentina) in Ximending. They shared the difficulties they face being stuck in Taiwan but also expressed gratitude towards the Taiwan government for extending their stay and praised Taiwan’s virus-prevention efforts.

來自土耳其Ali (匿名）無奈地說道，「我們每天遊蕩在西門町這附近，沒錢租房子，無處可去。有時有點錢，我們會去Qtime網咖消磨時間」

Ali, from Turkey, revealed that he frequents Ximending often these days and doesn’t have enough money to rent a room and have nowhere to go. With money running out, he sometimes spends his days in Qtime to pass the time.

另一名受訪的阿根廷女生Nina表示，他原本只預計待在台灣六週，沒想到居然一晃眼待了3個月，準備的錢根本早已不敷使用。

Another foreigner, Nina from Argentina, said that she had originally planned to stay in Taiwan for 6 weeks but she’s now here for 3 months, with money running out fast as well.

Nina侃侃說道，雖然阿根廷同意讓我們回到家鄉，但前提是我必須付1500美金。阿根廷根本沒有給予我們任何幫助、支持，我現在需要一個住所、工作。

Nina said that although the Argentinian government allows them to go back home, she needs to fork US$1,500 out of her own pocket to do so, and the government have no intention to help or support their own people.

“I need a place to stay and work,” Nina added.

問及對於台灣防疫的狀況，三人異口同聲大讚，台灣真的是最安全的地方。另外，他們也非常感謝台灣政府給予他們免費延長簽證90天。

When asked about their thoughts on Taiwan’s efforts against the spread of the virus, all three immediately claim that Taiwan is the safest place to be right now. In addition, they thanked the Taiwan government for extending their stay to 90 days.

而週三正逢總統就職典禮，他們對於蔡英文總統也有話要說，來聽聽在台老外對總統有什麼看法吧！

As the interview took place on May 20–President Tsai Ing-wen’s inauguration day, the three travelers also shared their thoughts on Taiwan’s first female president.

（為保護當事人隱私，名字皆為匿名）(Names have been changed to protect the interviewees’ privacy)

如果你有任何困難需要幫忙，或是想分享自己的故事，歡迎email聯絡The China Post（cpeditor@nownews.com)，或是在The China Post臉書粉絲專頁留言。

If you have any questions, need help or want to share your story, please contact The China Post at cpeditor@nownews.com or leave a comment via The China Post’s Facebook.