YouBike to start trail run in Kaohsiung from mid-June

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung’s bike-sharing system “city bike” will be retired by the end of June to give way to YouBike 2.0 system, which is expected to start trial operation on June 16 and officially hit the road on July 1.

The city government plans to build 180 YouBike 2.0 stations by mid-June and install all stations by July 1.

Luckily, the city has decided to advance the trial operation to June 16 because the setup has been almost accomplished.

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said that the “YouBike 2.0” system relies on solar energy, meaning that it can reduce pollution and reduce energy consumption at the same time.

Besides, the new system will make public transportation more convenient in Kaohsiung as you will be able to use QR Code scans, EasyCard, or iPASS Card to pay for the rental.

The YouBike operator plans to release 2,800 bikes first.

The second stage of development will feature 6,742 bike ports and 5,628 bikes, hopefully by the end of August, while the third stage aims to operate with more than 20,000 bike ports and nearly 9,000 bikes by the end of next year.