周迅驚爆離婚！老公「清空IG甜蜜合影」　網：快宣布了 | Rumors of Zhou Xun's divorce spreading like wildfire

▲周迅（右）和老公再傳出離婚。｜Fans are speculating that Zhou and Gaoare now divorced.（圖／娛樂圈狂人、周迅微博|Courtesy of Weibo/Zhou Xun）

【看CP學英文】大陸演員周迅在電影界表現亮眼，還曾奪得台灣金馬獎，她於2014年與美籍華裔演員高聖遠步入婚姻。近日，高聖遠的IG內與周迅的合照早已刪除，讓人不禁揣測兩人關係是否有變卦。

Chinese actress Zhou Xun, who won a Golden Horse Award in Taiwan in 2006, has been married to Archie David Kao, a Chinese-American actor, since 2014.

Fans, however, recently noticed that Kao deleted all photos of himself with Zhou on Instagram, leaving most people wondering if their relationship has ended. 

先前有消息傳出高聖遠婚後花心，與周迅也聚少離多，甚至已經分居，但先前女方工作室仍出面表示2人未離婚，讓外界霧裡看花。

According to Chinese-language media, Gao has been a playboy since getting married and the couple has spent very little time together.

Asked about their couple, Zhou remained vague which makes their relationship status even more “unclear.”

▲昔日高聖遠IG上與周迅的合照（左）已不在，右圖為目前IG版面。| Kao has deleted all the photos of himself with Zhou on Instagram. Picture (left) was taken before Gao deleted the photos.（圖／娛樂圈狂人微博 | Courtesy of Weibo）

高聖遠此舉讓婚變傳言再度掀起討論：「各自開心就好，或許後面會再發聲明。」、「希望好聚好散。」、「果然是刪除了，那快要宣布離了吧！」也有網友認為一點也不意外，表示2人早已離婚，不過目前雙方都未出面證實離婚。

In response to the missing Instagram photos, many speculated that they would probably get divorced very soon. As of press time, the couple hasn’t confirmed their divorce yet. 

