擁抱山林高手篇: 縱走北一段登帝王之岳的征服感動｜’Emperor’s Mountain’ — the most rewarding trekking route

【看CP學英文】北一段位於太魯閣國家公園，屬於中央山脈主稜線北段，橫跨台中市、宜蘭縣以及花蓮縣境內，自台中市勝光登山口出發，縱走需耗時七天，極具挑戰性卻也是風景最為多變壯闊的路線。

The trail North Section 1 is located in the Taroko National Park and belongs to the northern section of the Central Mountain Range’s main ridge. Spanning from Taichung City to the counties of Yilan and Hualien, it takes seven days of travel starting from the trail at Shengguang in Taichung City, making it Taiwan’s most varied and challenging trekking route.

七天路程經過八座百岳，其中包含稱作「帝王之山」，位居五嶽之一，海拔標高3,742公尺的南湖大山，還有身為台灣三尖之首，標高3,705公尺的中央尖山，尖錐形似刀刃般的尖峰，而得其美名。

The seven-day journey winds through eight hundred mountains, among the five highest, is Mt. Nanhu (南湖大山), with an elevation of 3,742 meters above sea level, and Central Range Point (中央尖山), the largest of Taiwan’s three highest peaks, with an elevation of 3,705 meters and whose name and reputation was earned thanks to its sharp cone-shaped peak resembling a blade.

台灣攝影師敏敏累積三年攝影經驗，喜歡透過互動與觀察，在不經意的時刻按下快門，捕捉美好瞬間。登山的熱情來自於「攝影」，想用鏡頭看到不一樣的風景，希望透過體力和耐力獲得珍貴的畫面。

Through interaction and observation, Min Min (敏敏), a Taiwanese photographer with three years of experience under her belt, captures beautiful moments when least expected.

Her passion for hiking stems from photography itself and that urge to see different landscapes through a lens, all while exerting physical strength and endurance.

敏敏登山總是帶上最熟悉的鏡頭，並一定要做好防水。自登山口出發一路之字行陡上，踏在鋪滿松針的步道上，非常舒服。

Min Min always brings along her most familiar camera lens, which is absolutely waterproof. Starting from the mountain entrance up the steep zigzagging trail, the trek is covered with pine needles, producing that enjoyable crackling sound.

隨著高度爬升，氣溫不過十度上下，遙望著壯闊的草原，中央尖山於遠方相伴，不覺升起對大自然的敬畏心，自己頓時變得好渺小。敏敏回憶道，登山時總會在心裡默念，慢慢來，一直走; 不停的走總會到達目標。就像人生一樣，每個人都有自己的步調去走出自己想過的生活。照顧好自己，不拖累隊友，是對自己與他人的基本尊重。

With the increasing altitude, the temperature hovers at around ten degrees, accompanied by a distant view of Central Range Point beyond a magnificently vast grassland, and as this view gives rise to a sense of awe, one suddenly feels tiny among nature’s immensity.

Min Min recalled that when climbing, her mind remains in quiet meditation as she slowly steps onward; never breaking her stride until she reaches her goal. Just like life, everyone searches, at their own pace, for the one they want.

Be mindful of yourself and don’t drag your teammates behind – this is a basic understanding between you and your fellow hikers.

超過3,000公尺高度，喘息越來越急促，遙望著遠方南湖大山的山形，正是兩千元鈔票圖案的角度。名列為百岳十崇之首的南湖北山就在前方，海拔3,536公尺，其頂部寬闊，坡度和緩，有敦厚祥和的氣勢。

At more than 3,000 meters high, panting gradually becomes more rapid, but the mountain shape of Mt. Nanhu in the distance is identical to the image found on the 2,000-yuan banknote.

Lying in the foreground is Mt. Nanhu North, which tops Taiwan’s list of highest peaks with an elevation of 3,536 meters. Its wide summit and gentle slopes make for a magnificent and calming sight.

對於方才的南湖北山還意有未盡，眼前聳立著一片怪石，其頂端五尖刺有如劍龍的背部，配上一片湛藍的背景天空，更顯其山勢陡峻，令人不禁生起尊敬的心，讚嘆大自然的鬼斧神工，這就是極富挑戰性的「五岩峰」。越過這奇岩怪石，下碎石坡，一行人抵達南湖山區最壯麗的冰河遺跡U型谷- 南湖圈谷底部。

The impression left by Mt. Nanhu North runs deep. Before one’s eyes stands a strange stone with a five-pointed spike at the top resembling the back of a stegosaurus.

This, together with the azure sky, makes the slope seem steeper and evokes a sense of respect and admiration for nature’s uncanny workmanship. All of this forms part of the challenging Wuyan Peak.

Crossing this strange rock and stone, down the gravel slope, a group of trekkers reaches the bottom of the Nanhu Mountains, a magnificent U-shaped valley carved out by ancient glaciers now called Nanhu Valley.

敏敏分享登山經驗時說道，在山上，可以聆聽心裡真正的聲音。而熱心的山友們不僅樂於將食物及人生經歷分享給陌生山友，讓我在每次對談中，聽到不一樣的人生，學習到另一種態度，這些都是平常難以碰觸到的經驗。

When sharing her mountaineering experience, Min Min says that on the mountain, you can listen to the true voice in your heart.

Mountain enthusiasts are also happy to share their food and life experiences with strangers, with each conversation revealing different lifestyles, new attitudes, things that are usually hard to encounter.

登山不只是欣賞沿途的美景，更是細細品嘗人生的縮影，目標就在遠方，只有不斷的邁開步伐，終會抵達目標，享受登頂的榮耀滿足。

Mountaineering is not only to enjoy the beautiful scenery along the way but also to savor the epitome of life. The goal is far off in the distance and only with constant steps, will we finally reach it and enjoy that glorious feeling of being on the summit.