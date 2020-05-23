台南再添網美打卡景點！　星巴克藝術植栽牆超好拍｜Explore Tainans’ hottest Starbuck for instaworthy photos

【看CP學英文】每次到台南都去同一地點打卡拍照拍膩了嗎？星巴克於台南佳里再開一特色門市！全台首間以紫檀樹木為中心的星巴克，戶外點點綠意環繞整棟建物，外觀則以白色鋼板牆圍繞包覆，在隱約鏤空的牆面透出紫檀木的點點樹影，5月10日一開幕即造成轟動。

Are you tired of going to the same place every time you go to Tainan? Check out the newly opened Starbucks in Jiali District!

The building is the first of its kind in Taiwan to be centered on rosewood trees and surrounded by greenery outdoors, while the exterior is clad in white steel walls. The photos of the new Starbuck have taken the internet by storm since its grand opening on May 10.

位在佳里往七股的主要幹道上，佳里門市獨棟兩層樓的設計，提供超過100席的座位，讓來往旅客或是特別走訪的顧客們，提供一個品嘗咖啡文化與自然共生的獨特體驗。

Located on the arterial road running from Jiali to Qigu, the two-story store offers more than 100 seats for visitors and tourists to rest and enjoy coffee aroma in the greenery coffee house.

走入室內，門市的特色牆面，以挑高設計，其設計靈感來自在地的七股鹽山，將鹽山美麗的夕陽晚霞融入壁面創作。

Walking into the interior, you will see the patined walls inspired by the sunset view of the Qigu salt mountain.

佳里門市為南部首間導入現烤專案之門市，來到這裡，一邊品嚐現烤麵包，一邊啜飲著香濃咖啡感受自然氛圍，相當享受。這間特色星巴克絕對可以列入遊台南必朝聖景點名單。

Jiali Starbucks is the first branch in the south, which introduced freshly baked bread. You can enjoy the natural atmosphere while sipping a cup of coffee and having fresh bread.

The new Starbucks is definitely on the list of must-see destinations in Tainan.