老外看台灣／台灣寄宿家庭「狠心一舉」　美留學生：台灣還是善良的｜Foreigner shares silver lining from traumatic experience in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】每個人在國外時難免都會遇到一些令人不適的事，然應該很少人會有如崔璀璨(Tristan H.) 幾年前來台灣當交換生更恐怖的經歷。

Everyone has had bad experiences when traveling abroad, but few may come close to Tristan’s experience when she came to Taiwan as an exchange student a few years ago.

當年還是高中生的她透過機構因緣際會來到台灣，然而當時第一位寄宿家庭媽媽卻沒有按照機構的規範，不提供三餐。起初，為了避免爭吵，崔璀璨選擇了忍耐。

She had come to Taiwan by chance through an exchange program but was shocked to find out that her first foster mother didn’t provide three meals as required.

Initially, to avoid conflict, Tristan decided to keep mum and suffer in silence.

然而最後餓到受不了的她決定向機構反應，機構卻反倒告訴了寄宿媽媽。隔天她回家後，突然被叫下樓吃飯，桌上卻只擺了塊爬滿螞蟻的蛋糕。

However, it began getting out of hand so she decided to alert the organization of her problem, only to have them relay everything back to the foster mother.

The next day when she got home, she was suddenly called down for “dinner”.

To her horror, “dinner” turned out to be three pieces of cake all crawling with dozens of ants!

在寄宿媽媽的緊盯下，崔璀璨試著避開螞蟻將蛋糕吃下。

Under the glare of the foster mother, Tristan tried to avoid the ants as best as she could and finished the cake.

然而，即便經歷這惡夢般的事件，崔璀璨也透露她也是在此時才發現台灣的友善。當大家知道她的狀況後都有伸手幫忙，就連早餐店阿姨都會給他食物，不讓她餓著。

Despite this nightmarish experience, Tristan revealed that it was also during this time that she discovered how kind Taiwan people could be. When others learned of her situation, many gave her a helping hand, including a woman from a nearby breakfast store who began giving her food.

影片最後，崔璀璨表示她還是很慶幸當時選擇繼續留在台灣，讓她看見台灣人的美。

At the end of the video, Tristan said that she was really happy to have decided to stay in Taiwan as it gave her the chance to see more of the beauty of the Taiwanese people.