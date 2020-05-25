不甩中國施壓　蔡英文「這舉」護港人安全｜Taiwan to offer assistance to Hong Kong People: President Tsai

【看CP學英文】中國大陸全國人大28日將審議「香港版國安法」授權案，引發香港民眾的不安，週日港人更走上街頭抗議港版國安法。對此，總統蔡英文週日在臉書發文力挺香港，表示政府密切關注香港局勢，若香港情勢一旦發生變化，將適時進行必要的應變措施。

Taiwan will provide the “necessary support” to the people of Hong Kong, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday as protests broke out in the special administrative region over a new national security law proposed by Beijing.

蔡英文在臉書上表示中國的人大會議正計畫繞過香港立法機構，制定所謂的「香港版國安法」，嚴重威脅香港的民主自由與獨立司法。

Writing on her Facebook page, Tsai called the proposed legislation a serious “threat” to Hong Kong’s freedoms and judicial independence.

蔡寫道，面對香港人民對自由民主的渴望，解決方案不是子彈、不是製造更多恐懼與鎮壓，而是真正落實自由民主，真正落實對香港高度自治的承諾。

Bullets and repression are not the way to deal with the aspirations of Hong Kong’s people for freedom and democracy, she added.

「面對情勢的變化，國際社會正向香港人民積極伸出援手。」

“In face of the changing situation, the international community has proactively stretched out a helping hand to Hong Kong’s people,” Tsai wrote.

據報導， 蔡英文將考慮依據香港澳門關係條例第60條，若香港情勢一旦發生變化，可停止適用該條例一部分或全部，適時進行必要的應變措施。

According to Chinese-language media, Tsai could consider invoking Article 60 of the Mainland Affairs Council’s Laws and Regulations Governing Relations with HK and Macau and implement “necessary emergency measures” to assist the Hong Kong people if the situation continues to worsen.

目前台灣並沒有制定保障港人來台尋求庇護的相關法條。然而，台灣法律確實有規定當港人安全、自由因政治因素遭受威脅時，會適時伸出援手幫助他們。

Taiwan has no law on refugees that could be applied to Hong Kong protesters who seek asylum on the island. Its laws do promise, though, to help Hong Kong citizens whose safety and liberty are threatened for political reasons.

然而，停止本條例可能會多面向的影響未來台灣與香港之間的關係，如貿易、旅遊和文化交流等。

If Article 60 is invoked to suspend the entire act, however, Hong Kong’s special status could be revoked, affecting trade, travel, cultural exchanges, and many other facets of the relationship between Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Taiwan president @iingwen says her govt continues to extend humanitarian aid to HKers in need at this urgent juncture, and that alongside the intl community Taiwan will finesse its policies to further help HKers in urgent need pic.twitter.com/0Oj1NG0dVr — isabella steger (@stegersaurus) May 24, 2020