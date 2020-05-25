反送中促使更多港生赴台升學 年增65％ | Hong Kong protests lead to surge in Taiwan university applications

【看CP學英文】據報導，今年有3427名港生報讀台灣學士，較去年同期上升6成半，有學界人士指出，相信這與香港去年發生的「反送中」運動有關。

About 3,427 Hong Kong students enrolled in Taiwan universities for their bachelor’s degrees this year, up 65 percent from the same period last year, according to Chinese-language media. This surge of students is attributed to the Hong Kong Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement (Anti-ELAB Movement) that unfolded last year.

明報今天在報導中表示，港生赴台升讀大學，一般可循「台灣海外聯合招生委員會」或直接向院校報讀，前者已於3月28日截止。

Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao reported on Monday that Hong Kong students can apply to local universities through the “University Entrance Committee for Overseas Chinese Students” or directly to the institution of their choice. This year’s application period ended up on March 28.

部分院校單獨招生則尚未截止，例如東吳大學、逢甲大學、國立中山大學等，至6、7月才截止申請。

Some institutions, such as Soochow University, Feng Chia University and the National Sun Yat-sen University, will continue to welcome applications until June or July.

連同未截止的院校獨立招生及研究所申請，預料今年香港有超過5000人報名赴台升學。

Authorities expect that more than 5,000 people in Hong Kong will apply to study in Taiwan this year thanks to local institutions’ independent admissions and postgraduate programs.

報導引述香港中文中學聯會主席梁冠芬說，今年赴台修讀學士班的申請回升，可能與去年社會事件（反送中）有關。

The report quoted Liang Kuan-fen (梁冠芬), chairman of the Hong Kong Chinese Middle School Association (香港中文中學聯會), as saying that the rise in applications for undergraduate classes in Taiwan this year may be related to last year’s Anti-ELAB Movement.

此外，台灣學位較多，競爭不如香港激烈，加上學生可以到當地修讀香港各大學沒有開辦的學科，也是促使人數飆升的原因。

Taiwan also offers more degrees and in a less fierce environment, Liang said, adding that Taiwan universities offer subjects that are not offered by their Hong Kong counterparts.

學友社學生輔導顧問吳寶城也表示，學生或許對社會及香港教育制度不滿，決定赴台升學或計劃移民當地。

Wu Pao-cheng, a student counseling consultant at the Hok Yau Club, remarked that students may be dissatisfied with the society and Hong Kong’s education system, leading to them deciding to study in Taiwan or planing to emigrate there.