墾丁遊首日再迎0確診！累計415人解除隔離 | No new COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(25)日表示，國內今日無新增病例，昨(24)日新增183例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計通報70,880例(含69,928例排除)，其中441例確診，分別為350例境外移入，55例本土病例及36例敦睦艦隊。確診個案中7人死亡，415人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。此外，國內進行居家隔離之接觸者已全數監測期滿，管理中人數今日歸零。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, keeping the total number in Taiwan at 441.

Another 183 pneumonia-related reports were released yesterday, and the tally as of press time was 70,880 (including 69,928 already dismissed), with 441 confirmed infections.

Among the confirmed cases, 350 are imported, 55 are categorized as local infections, and 36 belong to the navy cluster infection.

Taiwan has reported 7 deaths so far, and a total of 415 of the COVID-19 patients have already been released from quarantine, Chen said.

The remaining patients are still being monitored.

指揮中心指出，全球累計5,434,035例確診，分布於187個國家/地區；病例數以美國1,669,152例、巴西347,398例、俄羅斯344,481例、英國259,559例及西班牙235,772例為多；病例中344,572例死亡。

According to the latest tally, there are 5,434,035 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 187 countries and regions worldwide, including 1,669,152 in the U.S., 347,398 in Brazil, 344, 481 in Russia, 259, 559 in the U.K and 235,772 in Spain, with a total of 344, 572 deaths as of Monday.