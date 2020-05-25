放寬精神科病房探視　指揮中心定3原則逐步開放各行各業 | CECC sets 3 rules for reopening of all industries

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今（25）日宣布，因應國內疫情平穩，社區內相對安全，將逐步適度放寬防疫措施；考量精神科病房平均住院天數較長，為減少病患情緒起伏，自今(25)日起，放寬精神科病房探視。

In response to recent improvements in the epidemic situation in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Monday that the epidemic prevention measures will be gradually relaxed in psychiatric wards in order to reduce the psychological toll on patients.

指揮中心指出，關於放寬精神科病房防疫措施，辦理方式如下：一、實地探視採預約制，且實名(聯)登錄管理探視者的個人資料。

Starting on May 25, authorities will allow visits in medical wards pending prior registration.

二、訪客配合院方量體溫、手部清潔、詢問旅遊接觸史(TOCC)等相關感染管制施。

Still, visitors will need to allow the hospital to take their temperature, they will also need to clean their hands, and provide their travel contact history (TOCC) and other related information.

三、每位病人1天限探視1次，且同一時間同一探視空間原則限1組訪客，每組訪客人數最多2人，訪客與病人全程都須佩戴口罩。

The number of visits is limited to one group of maximum two people per day and per patient. Both visitors and patients must wear masks throughout the visit.

另外，指揮中心也指出，有關各行各業防疫放寬標準，可參考下列原則，首先須維持室內1.5公尺、室外1公尺之安全社交距離；二是配戴口罩；三是適當阻隔設施如隔板等。

The CECC also announced three guidelines for epidemic prevention across industries in the future: First, maintaining a safe social distance of 1.5m indoors and 1m outdoors; second, wearing masks at all times; and, third, using partitions between work stations.