CECC sets 3 rules for reopening of Taiwan psychiatric wards

The CECC aims to relax Taiwan’s epidemic prevention measures in psychiatric wards in order to tackle the psychological toll on patients

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In response to recent improvements in the epidemic situation in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Monday that some epidemic prevention measures will be gradually relaxed in psychiatric wards in order to reduce the psychological toll on patients.

Starting on May 25, authorities will allow visits in psychiatric wards pending prior registration. Still, visitors will have their temperature taken, they will also need to clean their hands and provide their travel contact history (TOCC) and other related information.

The number of visits is limited to one group of a maximum of two people per day and per patient. Both visitors and patients must wear masks throughout the visit.

The CECC also announced three guidelines for epidemic prevention across industries in the future: First, maintaining a safe social distance of 1.5m indoors and 1m outdoors; second, wearing masks at all times; and, third, using partitions between work stations.