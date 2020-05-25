AKIRA learns Chinese from Taiwan wife, leaving viewers totally baffled

TAIPEI (The China Post) — AKIRA, the husband of Taiwan’s top model Lin Chi-ling, recorded an exclusive video for the release of NOWnews’ new Website on May 5 in which he gave his blessings and greetings to readers.

For the occasion, he asked his wife for advice to say “hello” in Chinese accurately.

The result was beyond expectations!

“Hello everyone, I am AKIRA, a member of the Exile. NOWnews website has been redesigned, delivering a new visual and audio experience to you,” he said.

“I hope the epidemic will soon be under control so I can come to Taiwan early to meet you, BYE BYE,” he said, leaving many viewers to wonder how he could improve his Chinese so fast,” he added.

If you want to learn more about the popular Japanese singer, you should know that AKIRA will be joined by AKB48, a member of Super Junior Choi Siwon, Apink’s Jung Eun-ji, Hong Kong singer Karen Mok, G.E.M., Malaysian singer Namewee and other 50 Asian artists at the “One Love Asia” online charity concert on May 27.

The unique musical event will benefit UNICEF, a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.