談港澳條例　江啟臣籲小英：別選後就切割香港｜KMT chairman calls out President Tsai for attempting to cut ties with HK

【看CP學英文】昨（24）日總統蔡英文在臉書發文表示關心香港，但若香港情勢一旦發生變化，將可能停止適用《香港澳門關係條例》，國民黨主席江啟臣今天表示，蔡英文打算停止港澳條例適用，這等於是把香港切割掉。

Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Monday questioned President Tsai Ing-wen’s intention in revoking the “Act of Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macau Affairs,” saying it is tantamount to cutting ties with Hong Kong altogether.

Chiang was responding to President Tsai’s Facebook post a day earlier in which she expressed concern about recent developments in Hong Kong.

昨日蔡英文臉書文中表示，政府高度關心、謹慎因應香港情勢發展，以確保在雙方交流過程中，國家的安全及利益能得到充分保障。依據香港澳門關係條例第60條，香港情勢一旦發生變化，可停止適用該條例一部或全部，希望香港情勢不致走到這一步，也將密切關注後續發展，適時進行必要的應變措施。

Tsai said that the government is highly concerned about the situation and cautious in its response to recent developments to ensure that national security and Taiwan interests are fully protected in the course of exchanges between the two sides.

In accordance with Article 60 of the “Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macau Affairs,” if the political situation in Hong Kong changes, the application of part or all of the Act may be suspended by Taiwan authorities.

對於蔡英文的發言，江啟臣表示，若港版國安法在沒有與港人溝通的情況下制定與實施，這對香港長期的自由與法治，絕對是非常大的衝擊，這也對港人自治以及未來民主化發展，產生巨大影響。他呼籲北京在這件事情上要非常謹慎，不樂見香港的自由與法治，與北京所承諾的港人治港等都成為幻滅。

In response to Tsai’s statement, Chiang said that if the Hong Kong version of the National Security Law is enacted and implemented without any communication with the people of Hong Kong, it will definitely have a great impact on Hong Kong’s freedom and the rule of law in the long run.

In addition, it will have a great impact on Hong Kong people’s autonomy and the future development of democratization. He, therefore, called on Beijing to be very cautious in this matter and said he did not want to see the freedom and the rule of law in Hong Kong along with Beijing’s initial promise of “Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong” to all become an illusion.

接下來話鋒一轉，江啟臣也呼籲民進黨政府必須對香港問題有所因應，不要讓人覺得，去年選舉時大聲挺香港，選後讓人感覺像要切割香港，停止港澳條例的適用，這等於是把香港切割掉。

However, Chiang called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to respond to the problem in Hong Kong and to not give people the impression that it is trying to cut off ties with Hong Kong by loudly supporting activists during the election last year and stopping the aforesaid Act after the election.