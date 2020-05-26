KMT chairman reminds President Tsai not to cut ties with HK

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Monday questioned President Tsai Ing-wen’s intention in revoking the act of “Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macau Affairs,” saying it is tantamount to cutting ties with Hong Kong altogether.

Chiang also called on Chinese authorities to be very cautious in this matter and said he did not want to see the freedom and the rule of law in Hong Kong along with Beijing’s initial promise of “Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong” to all become an illusion.

Chiang further called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to provide an adequate response to the situation in Hong Kong.

The government shouldn’t the impression that it is trying to cut off ties with Hong Kong after expending its support to activists during the election last year and stopping the aforesaid act after the election, he explained.

Chiang was responding to President Tsai’s Facebook post a day earlier in which she expressed concern about recent developments in Hong Kong.

Tsai said that the government is cautious in its response to recent developments to ensure that Taiwan ‘s national security and interests are fully protected in the course of bilateral exchanges.

In accordance with Article 60 of the “Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macau Affairs,” if the political situation in Hong Kong changes, the application of part or all of the special act may be suspended as a result.

In response to Tsai’s statement, Chiang said that if the Hong Kong version of the National Security Law is enacted and implemented without the consent of the people in Hong Kong, it will definitely have a great impact on local freedom and the rule of law in the long run.