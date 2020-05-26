疫情影響時裝秀亂套了！　反而造成「這結果」 | Seasonal fashion shows are out: Gucci

【看CP學英文】隨著新冠肺炎爆發，兩個高端時裝大牌Gucci和Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) 宣布今年將不再按照往年行事曆舉辦時裝大秀，從一年四場時裝秀縮減為兩場。

In line with the coronavirus outbreak, two of the highest profile luxury fashion houses, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, have announced that they will not follow the fashion calendar this year, dropping their 4 seasonal fashion shows to just twice a year.

Gucci創意總監Alessandro Michele計畫將在秋季、春季各辦一場時裝秀。

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele plans to hold one fashion show in fall and one in spring.

Michele週一在視訊會議上表示，每年舉辦兩場時裝秀讓設計師有「充餘的時間生成更多創作靈感，也讓整個時裝產業有時間能重新反思。」

Michele said in a video conference on Monday that two shows a year are “more than enough time to form creative thought and give more time to this system.”

Michele的言論反映出近期時裝業在如此頻繁的發表模式催促下，開始顯露出疲憊感，逐漸展示出「中性時裝」和「無季節性時裝」。

This new decision comes after recent years of apparent fatigue from the fashion industry in keeping up with the grueling timetables, with many choosing “genderless” or “seasonless” styles to showcase.

根據美聯社報導，雖然YSL未明確表示今年是否會減少時裝秀場次，然已在上個月宣布將配合現階段的狀況改變時裝秀的時程表。

According to the Associated Press, Yves Saint Laurent has not made clear their intentions, but had said in a statement last month that it would “take control” of the fashion schedule “conscious of the current circumstances and its waves of radical change.”