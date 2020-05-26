經濟部：6月起定量徵用800萬片口罩 | Taiwan to requisition 8 million masks per day from June 1: MOEA

【看CP學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中週一宣布，預定6月1日起口罩正式解禁。對此，經濟部次長王美花表示，6月1日起政府將定量徵用800萬片口罩，其餘將開放自由販售。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Monday that the export ban on local face masks is likely to be lifted on June 1. In response to the announcement, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the government will requisition 8 million masks per day from June 1 from various manufacturers, while the rest will be open for free sale.

王美花表示，國內口罩庫存已達2至3億片，國內戰備存量已然滿足，等指揮中心指示，6月起解除禁令後，未被徵用的口罩，廠商可選擇在國內販售或是外銷出口。

Wang said that the domestic inventory has already reached 200 to 300 million pieces, which is sufficient to meet local demand and maintain national stockpile. After the CECC lifts the export ban, manufacturers can opt to sell the remaining masks locally or export them abroad.

至於是否可能造成廠商哄抬口罩價格，王表示，實名制口罩仍會持續實行，確保每位民眾都可以買得到，且市場上也有按照政府價格販售的口罩，避免哄抬物價問題。此外，若有發現廠商哄抬物價，政府也會依法處置，囤積哄抬防疫物資將處最重三年以下或七年以下有期徒刑。

To refrain manufacturers from jacking up the price of masks, however, Wang said that the rationing system will remain in place to ensure that everyone can buy them. Masks sold at other locations will have the same price.

If manufacturers are found jacking up the prices, they will face a maximum penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment or up to seven years’ imprisonment, she added.