Unstable weather forecast from Tuesday as front approaches: CWB

TAIPEI (CNA) — Most parts of Taiwan could see unstable weather from late Tuesday to Thursday as a plum rain front heads toward the country, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) warned.

There could be showers or thunderstorms in western and northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday, with occasional torrential rainfall possible, forecasters said.

On Tuesday, the approaching front, accompanied by strengthening southwesterly winds, could bring afternoon thundershowers across Taiwan, particularly in the northeast and in mountainous parts of central and southern Taiwan, according to the bureau.

The weather is likely to hit Taiwan the hardest on Wednesday, the bureau said, and it cautioned against possible disasters because of greater instability in the soil due to the heavy rain last week.

While the weather front is not as intense as the one that drenched Taiwan last week, residents are advised to stay alert to possible landslides and rockfalls, the CWB warned.

From Thursday, the rainy weather will have a greater impact on central, southern and southeastern Taiwan, the CWB said.

The front is expected to move away from Taiwan on Friday, with cloudy weather in general and showers in central and southern Taiwan predicted to continue into next week, it said.