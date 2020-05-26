Veteran actor Wu Pong-feng dies at 55

TAIPEI (CNA) — Veteran actor Wu Pong-fong (吳朋奉) died suddenly at his home Sunday, his agent has confirmed. He was 55.

Wu, who lived alone in New Taipei’s Banqiao District, was found lying on the ground without a heartbeat by his relatives Sunday afternoon after they stopped by his house to pick him up and go out, his agent said Tuesday.

Wu had complained about frequently having trouble breathing in March, but the cause of his death remains unknown and will have to be confirmed by a forensic examination, his agent said.

Wu, who won a Golden Bell Award for best leading actor in a miniseries or television film last year, was a versatile actor.

He also won a best actor award at the Taipei Film Festival for his role in the film Ranger in 2011, and a best supporting actor award at the Golden Horse Awards in 2010 for his performance in the film Seven Days in Heaven.

Wu was also a member of Golden Bough Theatre, and worked as a choreographer for Flux Waves Dance Theater.